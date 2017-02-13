Feb 13 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc
* Cornerstone OnDemand Inc announces fourth quarter and
fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00
* Q4 loss per share $0.33
* Q4 revenue $109 million versus I/B/E/S view $108.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $475 million to $485 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Cornerstone OnDemand Inc sees Q1 revenue between $109.0
million and $111.0 million
* Cornerstone OnDemand Inc sees FY non-GAAP operating margin
of approximately 5.0% to 6.0% of revenue
* Cornerstone OnDemand Inc sees FY non-GAAP net income
margin of approximately 4.0% to 5.0% of revenue
* Cornerstone OnDemand Inc sees FY free cash flow margin of
approximately 6.0% to 7.0% of revenue
* FY2017 revenue view $488.9 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $113.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
