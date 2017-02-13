Feb 13 Gigpeak Inc
* IDT to acquire Gigpeak for $3.08 per share
* Deal for approximately $250 million in cash
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have
unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
* IDT will commence a tender offer to acquire all of issued
and outstanding common stock of Gigpeak for $3.08 per share
* Acquisition is structured as an all-cash tender offer for
all outstanding issued common stock of Gigpeak followed by a
merger
* Gigpeak is expected to be delisted from NYSE market and
integrated into IDT thereafter
* Says deal immediately accretive to earnings in first full
quarter
