Feb 13 MedEquities Realty Trust Inc
* MedEquities Realty Trust amends credit facility with lower
borrowing costs, extended maturity and $125 million term loan
* MedEquities Realty Trust- Amended, restated credit
agreement provides for a $300 million secured revolving credit
facility and a $125 million secured term loan
* MedEquities Realty Trust -Amended credit facility replaced
a $300 million secured revolving credit facility, which was
scheduled to mature in November 2017
* MedEquities Realty Trust Inc says revolving credit
facility matures in February 2021
* MedEquities Realty Trust Inc - Company's forecasted all-in
interest rate under term loan is currently 3.59%
* MedEquities Realty Trust -Revolving credit facility has
accordion feature that allows borrowing capacity under credit
facility to increased up to $700 million
