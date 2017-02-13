Feb 13 Gigpeak Inc
* Gigpeak reports record financial performance for the
fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 and enters into a definitive
agreement to be acquired in an all cash transaction by
integrated device technology, inc.
* Q4 earnings per share $0.02
* Q4 revenue $16.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $16.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Company will not be providing a financial outlook due to
announced definitive agreement with integrated device
technology, inc
