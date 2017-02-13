Feb 13 Noble Energy Inc
* Noble energy announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.26 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.59 including items
* Noble energy inc - reduced outstanding debt by $850
million and exited q4 of 2016 with $5.2 billion in liquidity
* Noble energy inc - quarterly sales volumes of 410 mboe/d,
at top end of guidance range
* Noble energy inc - company exited 2016 with two operated
rigs and 41 wells drilled but uncompleted
* Noble energy inc - total company sales volumes for q4 of
2016 were 410 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
(mboe/d)
* Noble energy inc qtrly total revenues $1.01 billion versus
$860 million
* Q4 revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: