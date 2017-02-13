Feb 13 Noble Energy Inc

* Noble energy announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.26 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.59 including items

* Noble energy inc - reduced outstanding debt by $850 million and exited q4 of 2016 with $5.2 billion in liquidity

* Noble energy inc - quarterly sales volumes of 410 mboe/d, at top end of guidance range

* Noble energy inc - company exited 2016 with two operated rigs and 41 wells drilled but uncompleted

* Noble energy inc - total company sales volumes for q4 of 2016 were 410 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d)

* Noble energy inc qtrly total revenues $1.01 billion versus $860 million

* Noble energy inc qtrly total revenues $1.01 billion versus $860 million

* Q4 revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S