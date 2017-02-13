Feb 13 Noble Energy Inc
* Noble Energy provides detailed 2017 outlook and guidance
* Noble Energy Inc - Organic capital expenditures for 2017
are estimated to be between $2.3 and $2.6 billion
* Noble Energy Inc - 2017 total company oil volumes are
anticipated to be higher by approximately 9 percent, after
adjusting for 2016 divestment impacts
* Noble Energy Inc -Full year sales volumes are anticipated
to average approximately 415 - 425 mboe/d for 2017
* Total U.S. onshore rig count is expected to average more
than eight operated rigs for 2017, exiting year with nine
* Noble Energy Inc - Company anticipates to drill and
commence production on approximately 225 onshore wells in 2017
* Noble Energy Inc sees Q1 2017 sales volumes 370 - 380
mboe/d
* Noble Energy Inc sees Q2 2017 sales volumes 395 - 415
mboe/d
* Noble Energy Inc - Sees second half 2017 sales volumes 440
- 460 mboe/d
