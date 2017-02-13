Feb 13 PGT Innovations Inc :

* PGT Innovations Inc announces repricing of senior secured term loan facility due 2022 at libor+4.75pct, a 1pct reduction

* PGT Innovations Inc - estimates that repricing will reduce cash debt service costs by more than $2.6 million over next year

* PGT Innovations Inc - has secured commitments for repricing of its existing $264 million senior secured tranche B term loan facility due 2022

* PGT Innovations - amendment of term loan credit agreement, for new $264 million senior secured tranche B loan facility due at libor plus 475 basis points

* PGT Innovations Inc - estimates that the repricing will reduce cash debt service costs by approximately $13 million over term of facility.