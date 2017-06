Feb 13 Flowers Foods Inc

* FLOWERS FOODS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2016 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.91

* QTRLY SALES INCREASED 1.2% TO $868.7 MILLION

* FLOWERS FOODS INC - FOR 52-WEEK FISCAL 2017, COMPANY EXPECTS ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS IN RANGE OF $0.85 TO $0.95

* FLOWERS FOODS INC - "DURING FISCAL 2017, COMPANY WILL BE TRANSITIONING TO A MORE EFFECTIVE OPERATING MODEL"

* FLOWERS FOODS INC - FLOWERS IS TARGETING AT LEAST 250 BASIS POINTS OF NET EBITDA MARGIN IMPROVEMENT BY FISCAL 2021

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $874.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FLOWERS FOODS -SEES FOR 52-WEEK FISCAL 2017 SALES IN RANGE OF $3.927 BILLION TO $4.006 BILLION, REPRESENTING GROWTH OF ABOUT 0.0% TO 2.0%

* FLOWERS FOODS INC SEES COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH TRANSITION TO BE WEIGHTED TO H1 2017, WHILE MAJORITY OF SAVINGS EXPECTED TO BE REALIZED IN FISCAL 2018

* "EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE RUN RATE COST REDUCTIONS OF AT LEAST $45 MILLION BY FISCAL 2018"

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.95, REVENUE VIEW $3.98 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S