Feb 13 Heartland Financial Usa Inc
* Heartland Financial USA Inc and Citywide Banks announce
merger agreement
* Heartland Financial USA Inc - deal for $203 million
* Heartland Financial USA Inc - deal for $207.98 per
Citywide common share
* Heartland Financial USA Inc says resulting institution
will operate under Citywide Banks brand name
* Heartland Financial USA Inc says Heartland expects
transaction to be accretive to its earnings per share within
first full year of combined operations
* Heartland Financial USA Inc - additionally, citywide's
preferred stock of approximately $5 million will be redeemed for
cash before closing
* Heartland Financial USA - with closing of deal, Citywide
Banks will merge with Heartland's colorado-based subsidiary,
Centennial Bank And Trust
* Heartland Financial - Citywide shareholders will receive
3.300 shares of heartland common stock, $57.00 in cash for each
share of Citywide common stock
* Heartland Financial USA Inc - definitive merger agreement
has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both
companies
* Heartland Financial - deal expected to qualify as a
tax-free exchange with respect to stock consideration received
by common shareholders of Citywide
* Heartland Financial USA - Marty Schmitz, chairman of
Citywide banks will continue as board member of combined entity
and will join Heartland's board
