Feb 13 Group 1 Automotive Inc :

* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position

* Group 1 Automotive Inc says Barth is co-founder and president of LB Capital Inc