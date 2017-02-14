Feb 14 Sequans Communications Sa
* Sequans Communications announces fourth quarter and full
year 2016 financial results
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $11.5 million to $13.5 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Qtrly non-ifrs diluted loss per share $0.06
* Q4 revenue rose 28.4 percent to $14 million
* Sequans Communications SA - non-ifrs net loss per diluted
share/ads is expected to be between $0.07 and $0.09 for q1 of
2017
* Sequans Communications SA sees q1 non-ifrs gross margin
above 40%
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $13.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
