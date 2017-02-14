Feb 14 RetailMeNot Inc

* RetailMeNot, Inc. announces fourth quarter & fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 revenue $96.9 million

* RetailMeNot Inc - Expect Q1 total net revenues with respect to core segmentto be in range of $49.0 to $53.0 million

* RetailMeNot Inc - With respect to core segment, expect Q1 segment operating income to be in range of $8.5 to $12.5 million

* RetailMeNot Inc - Sees 2017 total net revenues with respect to core segment to be in range of $223.5 to $238.5 million, reflecting a decline of 2 percent at mid-point

* RetailMeNot Inc says with respect to core segment, expect total net revenues to be in range of $223.5 to $238.5 million for FY

* RetailMeNot Inc - On a consolidated basis, expect net revenues to be in range of $296.0 to $326.0 million in FY 2017

* RetailMeNot Inc - Sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $50.5 to $60.5 million

* Sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $7.5 to $11.5 million, or adjusted EBITDA margins of 14 percent at midpoint

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $64.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 revenue view $295.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* RetailMeNot Inc - On consolidated basis, expect Q1 net revenues to be in range of $62.5 to $71.5 million, see Q1 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $7.5 to $11.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: