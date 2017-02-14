Feb 14 RetailMeNot Inc
* RetailMeNot, Inc. announces fourth quarter & fiscal year
2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 revenue $96.9 million
* RetailMeNot Inc - Expect Q1 total net revenues with
respect to core segmentto be in range of $49.0 to $53.0 million
* RetailMeNot Inc - With respect to core segment, expect
Q1 segment operating income to be in range of $8.5 to $12.5
million
* RetailMeNot Inc - Sees 2017 total net revenues with
respect to core segment to be in range of $223.5 to $238.5
million, reflecting a decline of 2 percent at mid-point
* RetailMeNot Inc says with respect to core segment, expect
total net revenues to be in range of $223.5 to $238.5 million
for FY
* RetailMeNot Inc - On a consolidated basis, expect net
revenues to be in range of $296.0 to $326.0 million in FY 2017
* RetailMeNot Inc - Sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in
range of $50.5 to $60.5 million
* Sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $7.5 to $11.5
million, or adjusted EBITDA margins of 14 percent at midpoint
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $64.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 revenue view $295.9 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* RetailMeNot Inc - On consolidated basis, expect Q1 net
revenues to be in range of $62.5 to $71.5 million, see Q1
adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $7.5 to $11.5 million
