Feb 14 Charles River Laboratories International
Inc
* Charles River Laboratories announces fourth-quarter and
full-year 2016 results from continuing operations and provides
2017 guidance
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.21
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.93
* Q4 revenue $466.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $441.6
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Charles River Laboratories International Inc - Sees FY
revenue growth from continuing operations between 7.5% - 9.0%
* Charles River Laboratories International Inc - Sees FY
GAAP EPS estimate from continuing operations between $4.33-$4.43
* Sees 2017 revenue growth, organic 7.0% - 8.5%
* Charles River Laboratories International Inc - sees FY
non-GAAP EPS estimate from continuing operations between $5.00
- $5.10
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.05, revenue view $1.83
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
