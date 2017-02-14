Feb 14 Charles River Laboratories International Inc

* Charles River Laboratories announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results from continuing operations and provides 2017 guidance

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.21

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.93

* Q4 revenue $466.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $441.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Charles River Laboratories International Inc - Sees FY revenue growth from continuing operations between 7.5% - 9.0%

* Charles River Laboratories International Inc - Sees FY GAAP EPS estimate from continuing operations between $4.33-$4.43

* Sees 2017 revenue growth, organic 7.0% - 8.5%

* Charles River Laboratories International Inc - sees FY non-GAAP EPS estimate from continuing operations between $5.00 - $5.10

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.05, revenue view $1.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: