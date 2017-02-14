Feb 14 AllianceBernstein Holding Lp :
* AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Announces fourth quarter
results
* AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - total assets under
management as of december 31, 2016 were $480.2 billion, down
$10.0 billion, or 2.0%, from September 30, 2016
* AllianceBernstein holding lp - total net outflows were
$0.1 billion in q4, compared to net outflows of $15.3 billion in
previous quarter
* AllianceBernstein holding lp - qtrly net revenue $ 786.3
million versus $726.7 million last year
* AllianceBernstein holding lp qtrly gaap diluted net income
of $0.77 per unit
* AllianceBernstein holding lp - us and global equity
markets were mixed in q4, while us and global fixed income
markets were weak
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $739.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alliancebernstein holding lp qtrly adjusted diluted net
income of $0.67 per unit
* Alliancebernstein holding lp - we have been understating
income tax provision and income tax liability since 2010
* Alliancebernstein holding lp - in past, funded foreign
units as they required cash for their operations rather than
pre-fund them each quarter
* Alliancebernstein - frequency of settling u.s. Inter-Co
payable balances with foreign units created deemed dividends
under u.s. Internal revenue code
* Alliancebernstein holding lp - established an income tax
liability, including interest and potential penalties, of $34.2
million as of december 31, 2016
* Alliancebernstein holding lp - funding foreign units
instead of pre-funding them resulted in understating income tax
provision, income tax liability since 2010
* Alliancebernstein holding lp - evaluated effects of error
in income tax provision, income tax liability to previously
issued financial statements
* Alliancebernstein holding lp - based upon quantitative,
qualitative factors, have determined error was not material to
previously issued financial statements
