Feb 14 Incyte Corp
* Incyte reports 2016 fourth-quarter and year-end financial
results, provides 2017 financial guidance and updates on key
clinical programs
* Q4 revenue $326 million versus I/B/E/S view $324.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 Jakafi net product revenues $1,020-$1,070
million
* Sees 2017 ongoing research and development expenses
$785-$835 million
* Sees 2017 change in fair value of acquisition-related
contingent consideration $30-$35 million
* Incyte Corp - pivotal program of ruxolitinib as a
treatment for patients with essential thrombocythemia is also
expected to begin in 2017
* Incyte - phase 3 trials in steroid-refractory acute,
steroid-refractory chronic gvhd, respectively, expected to begin
in 2017 with novartis
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: