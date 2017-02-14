Feb 14 Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc
* Ohr Pharmaceutical announces strategic update and fiscal
first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 loss per share $0.21
* For quarter ended december 31, 2016, total operating
expenses were approximately $7.0 million
* Plan to continue study for currently enrolled patients to
evaluate efficacy of squalamine combination therapy
* Ohr Pharmaceutical - has paused enrollment in first phase
3 clinical trial of its lead drug candidate squalamine lactate
ophthalmic solution, 0.2%
* "enrollment pause is not related to any safety issue"
