Feb 14 Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc

* Ohr Pharmaceutical announces strategic update and fiscal first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* For quarter ended december 31, 2016, total operating expenses were approximately $7.0 million

* Plan to continue study for currently enrolled patients to evaluate efficacy of squalamine combination therapy

* Ohr Pharmaceutical - has paused enrollment in first phase 3 clinical trial of its lead drug candidate squalamine lactate ophthalmic solution, 0.2%

* "enrollment pause is not related to any safety issue"