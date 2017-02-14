Feb 14 Chesapeake Energy Corp :
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation provides 2017 guidance and
operational update
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - sees FY projected total capital
expenditures guidance of $1.9 - $2.5 billion, including
capitalized interest
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - sees FY projected total company
production guidance ranging from a decline of 3% to growth of
2%, adjusted for asset sales
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - exit rate oil production
projected to grow by 10% in 2017
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - plan to operate an average of
approximately 17 drilling rigs in 2017, compared to 10 rigs in
2016
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - intends to spud and place on
production approximately 400 and 450 gross operated wells in
2017
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - company is targeting total
production of 194 - 205 million barrels of oil equivalent
(mmboe) in 2017
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says projecting that natural gas
production growth will be relatively flat from year-end 2016 to
year-end 2017
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says expect that gas volumes will
return to growing again from year-end 2017 to year-end 2018
* Chesapeake Energy-narrowing range of 2017 projected
capital as it gains confidence in market conditions supporting
return to projected production growth in H2
* Chesapeake Energy - increased activity in Eagle Ford,
Oklahoma, PRB is expected to result in oil growth of about 10%
from year-end 2016 to year-end 2017
