Feb 14 T-Mobile Us Inc
* T-Mobile separates itself from the competition for a third
straight year, best customer growth and revenue growth in the
industry
* Q4 earnings per share $0.45
* Q4 revenue $10.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.84 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* 2.1 million total net additions in q4 2016
* Guidance range for branded postpaid net additions of 2.4
to 3.4 million for 2017
* 1.28% branded postpaid phone churn in Q4 2016, down 18 bps
from Q4 2015
* Sees 2017 cash capital expenditures of $4.8 to $5.1
billion, excluding capitalized interest
* Adjusted EBITDA target of $10.4 to $10.8 billion for 2017
* Qtrly $7.2 billion service revenues, up 11% in Q4 2016
* Branded postpaid phone average revenue per user (ARPU) was
$48.37 in Q4 2016, up 0.7% from Q4 2015
* Sees 2017 free cash flow three-year cagr to be between 45%
and 48%
* Sees 2017 net cash provided by operating activities
three-year compound annual growth rate (cagr) to be between 15%
and 18%
* Targeting to provide 320 million people with 4G LTE
coverage by year-end 2017
* Expects to continue to re-farm spectrum currently
committed to 2G and 3G technologies
* Going forward, T-Mobile expects wholesale net additions to
be significantly lower in 2017
* Impact from data stash is expected to be immaterial in
2017
