Feb 14 Flir Systems Inc
* Flir systems announces fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.45
* Q4 revenue $474.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $452.6
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.81 to $1.91
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.78 billion to $1.83 billion
* Flir Systems Inc says quarterly dividend increased 25% to
$0.15 per share
* Flir Systems Inc says approved a new share repurchase
program that authorizes repurchase of up to 15 million shares
over next two years
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $1.72
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Flir Systems Inc says "We are disappointed with this
quarter's results from a margin perspective"
* Flir Systems Inc says Flir's backlog of firm orders for
delivery within next twelve months was approximately $592
million as of December 31, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: