Feb 14 Mainstreet Equity Corp
* Reports q1 2017 results
* Q1 FFO per share c$0.70
* Q1 revenue c$25.8 million
* "Despite encouraging financial highlights, mainstreet
continued to face challenges in Q1 2017 due to broader economic
forces"
* Net operating income from operations was down 6% ytd
* Funds from operations was down 20% ytd
* Continues to pursue series of strategic plans that were
crafted over year ago in response to macro economic challenges
in some of core markets
* "Increase in rent concessions, tenant turnover and bad
debts also created additional cost pressures in q1 2017"
* Penalty of $2.2 million paid in Q1, Q2 of 2017, would have
adverse effect on co's financial performance in respective
periods
* With immigration to rise, believe stricter requirements on
CMHC-insured mortgages implemented by government in 2016 are
favourable to rental market
* Sees relaxation of canadian immigration policies to
attract foreign workers, students, immigrants, refugees to some
core regions
* Saw same-asset revenues, vacancy rate and funds from
operations excluding utility cost increase in Q1 2017 compared
with Q4 2016
