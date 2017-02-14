Feb 14 Vonage Holdings Corp
* Vonage announces strong fourth quarter and full year 2016
results, highlighted by 72% growth in 2016 vonage business
revenue
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
* Q4 revenue $247 million versus I/B/E/S view $247.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $970 million to $985 million
* Sees 2017 capex of approximately $40 million
* Sees FY17 consolidated adjusted oibda of at least $165
million
* FY2017 revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
