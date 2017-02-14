Feb 14 Hologic Inc
* Hologic to acquire Cynosure, leader in medical aesthetics
systems and technologies, in all-cash tender offer that combines
two complementary businesses
* Deal for enterprise value of $1.44 billion net of cash
* Deal for $66.00 per share
* Deal immediately accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share
* Transaction has been approved unanimously by boards of
directors of both companies
* Hologic expects to realize annualized cost synergies of
approximately $25 million by third year after close
* Deal corresponds to an equity value of approximately $1.65
billion
* Says Cynosure will merge with a subsidiary of Hologic and
become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hologic
* Transaction is expected to be fully funded with cash on
hand, including proceeds from recently completed blood screening
divestiture
* Says following completion of transaction, Cynosure shares
will be delisted from Nasdaq
* Hologic forecasts deal adding approximately $0.03 to $0.05
to company's non-GAAP EPS in balance of fiscal 2017
* Under terms of agreement, unit to start tender offer to
purchase outstanding shares of Cynosure common stock for
$66/share in cash
* Estimates that deal will enable company to accelerate
pro-forma revenue growth by roughly 150 basis points over next
several years
* Estimates that deal will enable company to increase
non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) at "solid" double-digit rate
over next several years
* Hologic estimates deal will provide a high-single-digit
return on invested capital (ROIC) by year five
