Feb 14 Ifabric Corp

* Ifabric Corp reports financial results for first financial quarter 2017 and outlook for 2017

* Q1 loss per share c$0.005

* Qtrly revenue $3,102,120 versus $3,329,010

* Ifabric Corp - intelligent fabrics division is now expected to exceed previously announced 100 million yards of treatments in calendar 2017