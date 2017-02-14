Feb 14 Bioanalytical Systems Inc
* BASI reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 revenue rose 26 percent to $6.174 million
* Bioanalytical Systems - board has directed management to
seek alternatives to enable co to repay indebtedness to
Huntington Bank in full
* Bioanalytical Systems - continues to explore initiatives
to address credit issues, including but not limited to,
potential disposition of certain assets
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - company continues to explore
initiatives such as possible sale and leaseback of building in
West Lafayette, Indiana
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - management has been, and
continues to be actively engaged in more effectively controlling
operating costs
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board of directors continues
to weigh options for replacing chief executive officer
