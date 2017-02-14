Feb 14 Buhler Industries Inc
* Buhler industries reports 1st quarter earnings
* Q1 revenue c$47.1 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.10
* Sales for 2017 are expected to be up slightly over 2016
sales
* Demand for agricultural equipment continues to be slow
resulting from lower commodity prices
* Buhler Industries Inc says weaker Canadian dollar
continues to have a significant negative impact on company with
parts purchased in US dollars
* Looking forward margin levels are still expected to be
weak in due to competition for equipment sales, weaker Canadian
dollar
* Profitability from operations is expected to increase
during year resulting from actions taken by company to reduce
cost
