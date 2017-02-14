Feb 14 Buhler Industries Inc

* Buhler industries reports 1st quarter earnings

* Q1 revenue c$47.1 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.10

* Sales for 2017 are expected to be up slightly over 2016 sales

* Demand for agricultural equipment continues to be slow resulting from lower commodity prices

* Buhler Industries Inc says weaker Canadian dollar continues to have a significant negative impact on company with parts purchased in US dollars

* Looking forward margin levels are still expected to be weak in due to competition for equipment sales, weaker Canadian dollar

* Profitability from operations is expected to increase during year resulting from actions taken by company to reduce cost