Feb 14 Oceanagold Corp
* Oceanagold provides update on Philippines mining
operations
* Oceanagold Corp - Received an order from department of
environment and natural resources calling for suspension of
didipio operations
* Oceanagold Corp - company was also given a period of up to
three months to address issues raised against it
* Oceanagold Corp says company anticipates that Didipio will
continue to operate during appeal process
* Oceanagold Corp says suspension of operations will
adversely impact thousands of Filipinos directly and indirectly
* Oceanagold Corp - Co filed an appeal directly with office
of president which stays execution of suspension order
