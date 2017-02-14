Feb 14 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc
* Neurocrine Biosciences reports year-end 2016 results and
provides investor update for 2017
* Q4 loss per share $0.51
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.56 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc- Revenues from milestones under
abbvie agreement for 2017 are expected to be $30 million
* Neurocrine Biosciences-2017 ongoing operating expenses
should approximate $230 million to $240 million, exclusive of
$30 million up-front fee for in-licensing opicapone
