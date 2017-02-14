UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 14 Fossil Group Inc
* Fossil Group, Inc. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.03
* Q4 sales $959 million versus I/B/E/S view $977.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 loss per share $0.50 to $+0.20
* Fossil Group Inc sees FY 2017 constant currency net sales in range between a 4.5% decline and a 2.0% increase
* Fossil Group Inc sees FY 2017 net sales to be in range of a 6.5% decline to flat
* Fossil Group Inc sees fiscal 2017 net sales to be in range of a 6.5% decline to flat
* Sees 2017 operating margin in a range of 0.0% to 1.5%
* Sees Q1 net sales to decrease in range of 13.0% to 9.5%
* Global retail comps for Q4 of fiscal 2016 decreased 7% compared to Q4 of fiscal 2015
* Says company also estimates that negative impact of relatively stronger U.S. dollar on net sales in 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $649.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $3.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fossil Group Inc sees FY 2017 earnings in a range of loss $0.50 per share to $0.20 earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
