Feb 14 Viper Energy Partners LP
* Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback
Energy, Inc., reports fourth quarter 2016 financial and
operating results
* Viper Energy Partners LP - Q4 2016 average daily
production of 7,919 boe/d, up 27% from Q3
* Viper Energy Partners - Sees 2017 production guidance of
8,000 to 8,500 boe/d, midpoint of which is up over 25% from 2016
average daily production
* Viper Energy Partners LP - During Q4 of 2016, company
recorded total operating income of $27.9 million and net income
of $16.3 million
