EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 15 Merck & Co Inc :
* Merck's doravirine, an investigational non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (nnrti) for the treatment of hiv-1 infection, met primary efficacy endpoint in pivotal phase 3 trial
* Merck's doravirine, an investigational non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (nnrti) for the treatment of hiv-1 infection, met primary efficacy endpoint in pivotal phase 3 trial
* Merck - data presented at croi showed doravirine was non-inferior to ritonavir-boosted darunavir in treatment-naïve adults after 48 weeks of treatment
* Says study met its primary efficacy endpoint
* Merck & Co - secondary endpoint showed that dor-treated group had statistically significant lower levels of fasting low density lipoprotein cholesterol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.