Feb 14 Prothena Corporation Plc
* Prothena Corporation Plc - Company expects full year 2017
net cash burn from operating and investing activities to be $160
to $170 million
* Prothena reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results, and provides financial guidance and research
and development update
* Q4 loss per share $1.41
* Q4 revenue $200,000
* Q4 revenue view $5.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Prothena Corporation Plc - Estimated 2017 net cash burn
from operating, investing activities is primarily driven by
estimated net loss of $177 to $191 million
