Feb 14 Vasco Data Security International Inc
* Vasco reports results for fourth quarter and full-year
2016
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $47.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $47.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $180 million to $190 million
* Vasco data security international sees 2017 operating
income as percentage of revenue, excluding amortization of
purchased intangible assets, to be 1%-5%
