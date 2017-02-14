Feb 14 Humana Inc
* Humana continues to build upon proven strategy following
termination of merger with Aetna; provides 2017 financial
guidance; announces capital deployment plans
* Says full-year 2017 earnings per diluted common share
guidance of $16.65 to $16.85 GAAP
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $10.80 to $11.00
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $16.65 to $16.85
* Humana Inc - Company to exit its individual commercial
business January 1, 2018
* Humana Inc - New share repurchase authorization includes
plan for Q1 2017 $1.5 billion
* Humana Inc - Cash dividend of $0.40 per share declared, a
nearly 40 percent increase from prior dividend of $0.29 per
share
* Humana Inc - $500 million in additional repurchases
through remainder of 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $10.83 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Humana Inc - Humana is likely to access capital markets in
coming months raising its debt-to-capital ratio to within range
of 30 to 35 percent
* Sees 2017 total revenue $53.5 billion to $54.5 billion
* Sees 2017 capex $550 million to $600 million
