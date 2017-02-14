Feb 14 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc
* Rexford industrial announces expanded senior unsecured
revolving credit facility
* Rexford industrial realty inc - total facility capacity
increased to $1 billion, including accordion feature
* Rexford industrial realty inc says revolver will initially
mature on february 12, 2021
* It entered into an agreement for a $450 million senior
unsecured credit facility
* Rexford industrial realty inc says the revolver has two
six-month options available to extend maturity to february 14,
2022
* Rexford industrial realty inc- term loan will bear
interest at a rate of libor plus a spread of 1.20% to 1.70%,
depending on company's leverage ratio
* Rexford industrial realty - borrowings under revolver will
bear interest at rate of libor plus spread of 1.10% to 1.50%,
depending on co's leverage ratio
* Rexford industrial realty - entered agreement for $100
million unsecured term loan facility, will replace co's current
$300 million unsecured credit facility
* Rexford industrial realty inc says term loan facility will
mature on february 14, 2022
* Rexford industrial realty inc- credit facility has an
accordion feature that allows company to request additional
lender commitments up to $550 million
