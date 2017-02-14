Feb 15 North American Energy Partners Inc
:
* North American Energy Partners Inc. Announces results for
the quarter ended december 31, 2016
* Quarterly revenue c$62.2 million versus c$65 million
* Quarterly loss per share c$0.02
* North American Energy Partners Inc - amended
previously-announced normal course issuer bid through facilities
of toronto stock exchange
* North American Energy - received conditional approval from
tsx to increase number of shares available for repurchase under
ncib by 1.66 million shares
* North American Energy Partners - on jan 25, co awarded an
overburden removal contract which is expected to generate over
$45 million in revenues for co in fy 2017
* North American Energy Partners Inc - "in response to
downturn, most of company's oil sands mining customers elected
to increase their production"
