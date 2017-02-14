Feb 15 Innospec Inc :
* Innospec reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.90
* Q4 sales fell 3 percent to $237.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.09
* Innospec - "we do expect new orders starting again late in
q1 or early in q2 of 2017"
* Innospec says "there are challenges ahead next year"
* Innospec - "while there are challenges ahead next year,
strong end to 2016 means that we feel cautiously optimistic
about 2017"
* Q4 revenue view $231.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: