Feb 15 Camber Energy Inc :
* Camber Energy announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 loss per share $0.20
* Camber Energy Inc - total revenues from sale of crude oil,
natural gas, natural gas liquids for Q3 increased to $1.9
million versus $0.18 million
* Camber Energy - in quarter, produced an average of about
995 net boe per day from 100 active well bores compared to 54
boe per day in fiscal 2016 Q3
* Total production in quarter was 91,591 boe, net, compared
to 4,964 boe in same period last year
