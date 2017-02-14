Feb 14 Enlink Midstream Llc :
* Enlink Midstream reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016
results, reaffirms 2017 guidance, and provides operational
update
* Enlink Midstream LLC - Enlk 2017 growth capital
expenditures guidance net to enlk is still expected to be in
range of $505 million to $645 million
* Enlink Midstream LLC - qtrly total revenue $1,224.9
million versus $1,066.5 million for Enlink Midstream Partners LP
* Current plan remains to exit year with an annual adjusted
ebitda run-rate net to enlk between $925 million and $950
million
* Enlink Midstream LLC - qtrly loss per common unit $0.18
for enlink midstream partners lp
