Feb 15 Keyera Corp :
* Keyera Corp. announces year end 2016 results
* Keyera Corp - announced plans to construct a new NGL
gathering pipeline system that will provide producers in West
Central Alberta
* In 2017, Keyera expects to invest growth capital of
between $600 million and $700 million
* Keyera - estimated $147 million keylink system is targeted
to be operational by mid-2018
* Keyera - project to expand liquids handling capacity at
simonette gas plant to meet customers' growing needs
* Keyera - project is estimated to cost $100 million and to
be operational by mid-2018
* Keyera corp qtrly earnings per share $0.19
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: