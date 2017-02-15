Feb 15 Knot Offshore Partners Lp
* Knot Offshore Partners LP earnings release_interim results
for the period ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 revenue $45 million versus I/B/E/S view $43.9 million
* Sees FY net income to range from $60 million to $62
million;
* Knot Offshore Partners-Unit entered agreement to buy Knot
24, company that owns shuttle tanker, Tordis Knutsen, from
Knutsen Nyk
* Says purchase price of acquisition is $147.0 million
* Says purchase price will be settled in cash
* Knot Offshore-Partnership's board and conflicts committee
of board have approved purchase price of acquisition
* Knot Offshore-Partnership estimates deal to generate about
$7.8 million of net income,about $16.2 million of ebitda for 12
months following deal close
* Knot Offshore Partners-Partnership's earnings for Q1 of
2017 to be affected by planned dry-docking of Windsor Knutsen
which will commence in Europe in mid-February
* Knot Offshore -Expects to receive options to acquire three
additional vessels (in addition to Tordis Knutsen ) owned by
Knutsen Nyk
