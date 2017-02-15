Feb 15 Manitowoc Foodservice Inc :
* Manitowoc Foodservice reports solid fourth quarter
operating results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q4 earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 sales $378.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $369.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* For 2017 anticipating that conditions in large QSR and
fast casual accounts will remain soft
* Sees fy17 adjusted operating EBITDA margin: between 18.5
and 20 percent
* Manitowoc Foodservice inc-sees 2017 adjusted diluted eps
between $0.65 and $0.75 per share
* Sees fy17 capital expenditures: between $23 and $28
million
* Manitowoc Foodservice inc-sees 2017 debt reduction between
$100 and $120 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $1.47
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
