Feb 15 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc :

* Hilton reports fourth quarter and full year results; achieves record pipeline and net unit growth for the year

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.70

* Q4 loss per share $1.17

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.24 to $0.29 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings sees FY 2017 system-wide REVPAR is expected to increase between 1.0 percent and 3.0 percent on comparable and currency neutral basis

* Hilton worldwide holdings inc- adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $1,835 million and $1,885 million for 2017

* Hilton worldwide holdings -capital expenditures, excluding amounts reimbursed by hotel owners, are projected to be between $150 million and $200 million in 2017

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings -for Q1 system-wide REVPAR is expected to increase between 1.0 percent, 3.0 percent on a comparable and currency neutral basis

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S