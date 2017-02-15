Feb 15 Bunge Ltd -

* Continue to expect strong earnings growth in 2017

* Bunge reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.83

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Will also continue to drive our performance improvement programs, expecting $100 million of incremental benefits in 2017

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $1.70

* We enter 2017 with confidence and expect strong growth in earnings

* "After disappointing crops in South America last year, region is on track to produce record harvests this season"

* "Global soybean processing margins, which were under pressure during most of 2016, are improving"

* Full-year 2017 outlook remains largely consistent with assumptions that provided at december investor day

* Quarterly agribusiness results decreased from last year, primarily due to lower results in soy processing operations

* Says expects capital expenditures of $750 to $800 million for 2017

* Q4 net sales $12,059 million versus $11,105 million

* Q4 net sales $12,059 million versus $11,105 million

* Q4 revenue view $11.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S