UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 15 Wyndham Worldwide Corp
* Wyndham Worldwide reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.35
* Q4 earnings per share $1.53
* Q4 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.33 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $5.90 to $6.10
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $5.8 billion to $5.95 billion
* Qtrly in constant currency, total systemwide same store revpar increased 2.7 pct compared with Q4 of 2015
* Authorized an increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.58 from $0.50 per share
* Q4 domestic same store revpar increased 2.9 pct
* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.25, revenue view $5.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources