Feb 15 NGL Energy Partners Lp -
* Announces amended and extended revolving credit facility
* Announces amended and extended revolving credit facility
* Amended facility has an initial borrowing capacity of
$1.765 billion
* Amended facility has an initial borrowing capacity of
$1.765 billion, and contains accordion feature of up to an
additional $300 million
* Amended facility is secured by substantially all of
partnership's assets subject to certain exclusions
* Amended and extended its revolving credit facility
extending term of facility to October 2021
* Amended facility includes a similar pricing and covenant
package to previous facility
* At December 31, 2016, partnership's senior secured
leverage ratio was approximately 1.76 to 1.0
* Amended facility consists of a $765 million facility for
acquisitions among others
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: