Feb 15 Alkermes Plc
* Alkermes plc reports financial results for the year ended
dec. 31, 2016 and provides financial expectations for 2017
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 revenue $213.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $206.4
million
* Sees fy 2017 loss per share $1.17 to $1.36
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.14
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Alkermes plc - sees fy total revenues to range from $870
million to $920 million
* Alkermes plc - sees fy non-gaap financial measure to be in
range of non-gaap net loss of $15 million to non-gaap net income
of $15 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $904.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
