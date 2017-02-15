Feb 15 Shopify Inc
* Shopify announces fourth-quarter and full year 2016
financial results
* Total revenue in Q4 was $130.4 million, an 86% increase
* For full year 2017, shopify currently expec revenues in
range of $580 million to $600 million
* For full year 2017, shopify currently expects gaap
operating loss in range of $73 million to $77 million
* Sees FY gaap operating loss in range of $73 million to $77
million
* Sees Q1 revenues in range of $120 million to $122 million
* Sees Q1 GAAP operating loss in range of $20 million to $22
million
* For full year 2017, shopify currently expects adjusted
operating loss in range of $18 million to $22 million
* Sees Q1 adjusted operating loss in range of $9 million to
$11 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $117.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $563.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net loss for Q4 of 2016 was $0.10 per share
* Qtrly adjusted net loss for Q4 was $0.00 per share
* Fourth-quarter gross merchandise volume grows 94% year on
year
* GMV during holiday shopping weekend spanning black friday
through cyber monday more than doubled over comparable period
last year
