Feb 15 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp
* Integra Lifesciences plans to acquire the Codman
neurosurgery business from Johnson & Johnson for $1.045 billion
in cash
* Transaction expected to be accretive to integra's adjusted
earnings per diluted share by at least $0.22 in first fy
* Says expects codman neurosurgery revenue to experience
some initial disruption in first year of combination
* Says expects codman neurosurgery revenue to grow 3% to 6%
longer term
* Says has obtained committed financing, subject to
customary closing conditions, from BofA Merrill Lynch and
JPMorgan
* Deal expected to also accelerate path to achieving co's
aspirational targets of $2 billion in revenue, 30% adjusted
ebitda margin
