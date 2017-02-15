Feb 15 Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc reports 2016 fourth
quarter and full year results
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc - Assets under
management totaled $37.9 billion as of December 31, 2016,
decreasing 17 percent year-over-year
* Qtrly distributable earnings of $0.01 per adjusted class A
share
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc - GAAP net income
attributable to class A shareholders of $0.02 per basic and
diluted class a share, for Q4
* Qtrly revenue $ 281.3 million versus $342.8 million last
year
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc - Assets under
management decreased to an estimated $33.6 billion as of
February 1, 2017
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc- Board of directors
of Och-Ziff declared a 2016 fourth quarter dividend of $0.01
