Feb 15 Analog Devices Inc -
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.69
* Q1 revenue $984 million versus I/B/E/S view $872.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.74 to $0.86
* Analog Devices Inc - "looking ahead to April quarter, we
are planning for revenue to be in range of $870 million to $950
million"
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $877.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Board of directors has approved a 7% increase in its
quarterly cash dividend to $0.45 from $0.42 per outstanding
share
* Sees q2 non-gaap diluted EPS estimated to be $0.74 to
$0.86 per share
* Sees q2 non-gaap gross margin to increase to between
approximately 66.5 pct and approximately 67 pct
